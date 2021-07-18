Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £125 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a £125 ($163.31) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,451.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

