Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Airbnb stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,610,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 517.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

