Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €95.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.55 ($98.29).

HEI stock opened at €72.52 ($85.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

