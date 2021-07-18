Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

