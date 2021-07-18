Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE STG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.77.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
