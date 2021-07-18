Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

