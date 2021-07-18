Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Declines By 20.4%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.46 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

