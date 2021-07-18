Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.59. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.