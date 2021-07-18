Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MESA. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.90 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

