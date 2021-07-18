PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PowerFleet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PowerFleet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

