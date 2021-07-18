TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.17 on Friday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

