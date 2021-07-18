Citigroup Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.16.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -37.71. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.