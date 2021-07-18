Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.18. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 200.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

