Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

