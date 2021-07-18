Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others."

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

