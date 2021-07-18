Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

NEXA stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

