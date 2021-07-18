Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce sales of $15.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

RTX opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

