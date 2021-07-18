Financial Review: Silence Therapeutics (SLN) & Its Peers

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics $5.48 million -$41.79 million -63.75 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

Silence Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silence Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silence Therapeutics Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.92%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics rivals beat Silence Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. It designs short interfering RNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company is developing various product candidates, including SLN360, which is Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. It has a collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering RNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

