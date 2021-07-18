Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $238.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $177.62 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.