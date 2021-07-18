Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Shares of GLOB opened at $218.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.61. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

