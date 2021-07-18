Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
CJEWY stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.96.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
