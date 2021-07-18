Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

NYSE DG opened at $222.17 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

