Enerplus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $67,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

