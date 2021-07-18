Canaccord Genuity Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$26.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.02. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.52 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

