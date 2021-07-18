Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

TSE TOU opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.69. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

