Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 4.6%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.29. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

