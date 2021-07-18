Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 94.7% in June

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.