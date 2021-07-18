Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in June

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

MNARF stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

