Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,275. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,317.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

