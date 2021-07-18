Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 93.3% in June

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19. Formula Systems has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

