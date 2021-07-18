Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 266,467 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $13.02 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

