New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 58,925 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

