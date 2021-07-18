Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,055,276 shares.The stock last traded at $608.64 and had previously closed at $606.17.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

