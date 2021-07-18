WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

WELL stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -123.00. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

