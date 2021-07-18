Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $33.46

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $35.44. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 173 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.88.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

