Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.58. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 26,831 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The firm has a market cap of $943.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

