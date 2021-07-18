Comparing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 6 7 0 2.54

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.32%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $188.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Zoetis 25.30% 55.11% 14.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Zoetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.61 million ($23.68) -0.77 Zoetis $6.68 billion 14.20 $1.64 billion $3.85 51.86

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

