Barclays Increases Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 353

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.81.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,455 shares of company stock worth $668,738.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.