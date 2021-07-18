UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

