UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.11).
About UP Global Sourcing
