Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.78 ($98.56).

ETR KRN opened at €80.25 ($94.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €80.25 ($94.41). The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -29.43.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

