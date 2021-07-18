FY2022 EPS Estimates for Liberty Gold Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

LGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.38.

TSE:LGD opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.