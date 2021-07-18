FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

