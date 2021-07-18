Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

