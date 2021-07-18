Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $16.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 21.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Amgen by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

