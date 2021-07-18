TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TFI International stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

