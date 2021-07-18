Oppenheimer Comments on Elastic’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Elastic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 101.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

