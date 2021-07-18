Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.82 ($5.67).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.