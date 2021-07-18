Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

