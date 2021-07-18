Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

