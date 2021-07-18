LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

