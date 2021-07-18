PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $0.57 on Friday. PASSUR Aerospace has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
