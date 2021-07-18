PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSSR opened at $0.57 on Friday. PASSUR Aerospace has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

